Can you guess where Oregon parents are heading without their kiddos?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students won’t be having all the fun this Spring Break – After almost two years cooped up inside and nearly a year of remote learning, a recent survey found over half of Oregon parents are planning a kid-free vacation over the holiday week.

As several parents were forced to adjust their careers and accommodate at-home schooling for students amid the pandemic, it may not be surprising that local moms and dads are craving a little adult time.

A recent survey conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com interviewed 4,730 parents and found 55% of moms and dads in Oregon are planning their very own Spring Break vacations with friends .. and no kids.

“It’s not just students who need a break after the past couple of years,” stated Rose Ackermann, executive editor at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. “Mom and Dad deserve a bit of fun of their own, too! Hopefully without as much alcohol involved as their kids though!’

According to the survey, more dads than moms are ready to trade in bedtime for party time this spring.

Researchers said this difference might be credited to the history of the holiday, stating, “The survey found that dads just had the edge over moms who wanted to go away and cut loose – perhaps because traditionally, spring break originated with (male) college athletes being taken to warmer climates to train over the holidays.”

Although 55% of moms and dads in Oregon said they prefer to vacation without the kids this Spring Break, the state still had fewer parents commit to a child-free getaway than the national average of 61%.

With a spike in tourism and COVID restrictions in the rearview mirror, it is not surprising that local parents are just as eager as students to socialize and let off some steam – but where are moms and dads in Oregon planning to go without their kiddos this Spring Break?

Beyond the extra alone time, the survey results suggest Oregon parents are seeking some sunshine, as Las Vegas was the top destination for local parents, followed by Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Key West Florida.

To continue with the theme of sun and sand, other popular locations Oregon parents claim to be traveling to this Spring Break include Panama City, Florida, Cancun, Mexico, South Padre Island, Texas, and Miami, Florida.

While reasons for taking a kid-free vacation this spring will differ, the survey recommended general fatigue brought on by the pandemic may be a contributing factor driving parents’ need for a relaxing vacation, in addition to all the uncertainty it brought with it.

An interactive map of the study’s findings can be viewed here.