PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mt. Ashland Ski Area is opening for the season on Thursday — marking its 60th anniversary with added Twilight ski sessions and more snow on the way.

Kicking off ski season, Mt. Ashland received over 18 inches of snow in the past week, officials said — noting ski patrols are working on final preparations, including opening the lower mountain lifts.

“We are excited to open for our 60th anniversary season and welcome the community back to Mt. Ashland,” said Andrew Gast, Mt. Ashland’s General Manager. “The latest storm has helped us build a good snow base for opening, and the forecast calls for 9-18” of new snow in the next few days. It’s been great to see our team on the mountain and we’re ready to kick-off our season.”

On opening day — which Mt. Ashland calls “‘Day Onesie'” — guests who wear any one-piece style of clothing can win prizes, and the first 60 guests in lift lines will receive a commemorative 60th anniversary neck tube.

“‘Onesie Day'” runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced terrain.

Opening day lift tickets for adults are $67, $57 for youth, and free for anyone under 7-years-old or over 70-years-old.

New this year, the ski area is adding Saturday twilight skiing sessions, which are tentatively delayed until Jan. 18 and run through February.

Mt. Ashland Ski Area notes all mountain services will be open including Granite Grill restaurant, Siskiyou Mountain Sports shop, and the Snowsports Center will offer equipment rentals along with skiing and snowboarding lessons. Shuttle service will reopen later this winter.