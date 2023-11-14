PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Starting January 2024, Mt. Hood climbers will be required to have permits to climb above a 9,500-foot elevation.

Climbing permits, which will be available online, will cost $20 per day or $50 for an unlimited climbing pass, with proceeds going towards improving the climbing program.

“This permit really puts Mt. Hood in line with other climbing opportunities in the Cascades. For a number of years, Mt. Adams, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Shasta, have all required climbing permits and Mt. Hood hasn’t. Now, we have an opportunity to really improve our climbing program,” said Heather Ibsen, public affairs officer for Mt. Hood National Forest.

“We have 10,000 people a year climb Mt. Hood and we need more staff to do a better job with patrolling, climber education, safety information, producing more climate reports, and a climbing permit fee will enable us to do that,” Ibsen added.

When getting their permit, climbers will be given a three-day window to choose from in case of weather delays.

“By knowing when they’re climbing, that will help us get a better idea, get more data on when people are impacting the route the most, basically helping them make better decisions about when they can climb, and helping us provide more staff out there that can help them with information about being out on the mountain,” Ibsen said.

Mt. Hood’s glaciers, trail heads, Timberline Trail, and ski areas are below the 9,500-foot elevation and will not require a climbing permit.