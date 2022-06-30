Tickets for the Steiner Cabin tour go on sale Friday, July 1. 06302022. (Courtesy Photo: Mt. Hood Museum)

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Oregon. (KOIN) — A wooden cabins tour is giving an inside look into a unique part of Oregon history, but organizers say tickets can sell out quickly.

The Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum hosts an annual Steiner Cabins tour honoring Henry Steiner, a craftsman who built 100 log cabins in the Mt. Hood area from Government Camp to Sandy. The museum says the cabins were built between 1927 to 1953.

Steiner’s cabins also have “artistic touches” to them.

“All of a sudden, people discovered works of art they were as well as housing, so they started restoring them,” Lloyd Musser, a Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum volunteer curator said. “There’s tremendous interest in them. We’ve been doing this tour for 17 years, and it’s always sold out.”

When asked why there’s continuous interest in the tour, Musser said, “We have some Steiner groupies.”

With a chuckle, he added, “They come every year because we have different cabins. It’s also a nice time of the year to come to the mountain and roam around.”

This year, the St. John Catholic Church will be featured on the two-hour Steiner Cabin tour. The church was built in 1937 by Steiner.

This is the first time the church will be on the tour since recent restoration work has been completed.

Event tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 1 on the museum’s website. Tickets are $35 each for museum members and $40 for non-members.

The museum says all ticket sales are final and no refunds will be offered. However, ticket holders can transfer their tickets if they cannot attend.

“Tour guests should bring their printed receipt and claim their eligibility wristband within the first hour of their chosen start time,” the museum added.

A limited number of 300 tickets will be sold for three starting times: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tour can be finished in two to three hours and will conclude at 4 p.m.

One hundred tickets will be sold for each time slot to prevent traffic back-ups and allow for parking on the self-guided driving tour.