PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Across Portland, there were hundreds of events to get people’s blood pumping before their Thanksgiving feasts. One of them was the Mt. Tabor Stair Climb.

Fulcrum Fitness hosted the event to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.

In 2021 the event raised $10,000 and in 2022 they hoped to raise even more.

The group gathered at the stairs at 8 a.m. and started making laps.

“This is a pledge drive, so every time our clients go up and down the stairs, they’re raising money that is donated from their friends and family. One lap could equal $1 or $5. However many laps they get an hour is how much we raise,” said Brittany Carrico from Fulcrum Fitness.

This was the 12th year of the stair climb.