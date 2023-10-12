PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County leaders adopted a plan Thursday to deal with natural disasters.

The officials heard testimony that morning from emergency management experts about the FEMA-approved “Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.”

The plan focuses on ways to reduce loss in disasters like extreme heat, earthquakes and wildfires.

In addition, it looks at the probability of future events and what could happen to Portland neighborhoods in the event of a natural disaster.

Portland adopted a similar plan last year, but it has now been updated to include the cities of Fairview, Gresham, Troutdale and Wood Village.

A particular goal of the plan is to unlock federal funding for studies of those disasters.

“One thing I know for certain, my colleagues and I will not be satisfied with platitudes or promises,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “We will work toward solutions and ask the state to work quickly and thoughtfully to address this crisis.”

You can view the entire plan here.