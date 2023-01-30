PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.

Although temperatures will be cold enough Monday night for the Multnomah County’s “cold weather alert,” officials said temperatures will not drop low enough for what’s considered the “shared severe weather threshold” which prompts the opening of weather shelters. Instead, the county said outreach workers will be handing out winter gear.

Multnomah County tells KOIN 6 News the decision to open warming shelters is made by both county and City of Portland officials. The shelters are staffed and supported jointly as well.

“Staff met with the National Weather Service for a briefing this morning. The low temperature overnight has a very low chance of reaching 25 degrees, and in the small chance it does reach that temperature, it’s not expected to stay that low for four hours or more,” a county spokesperson said. “We also expect no precipitation and little wind chill.”

Multnomah County told KOIN 6 that four people were treated for hypothermia over the weekend.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay freezing through early Thursday morning.

Washington County

Shelters will remain open until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro

Accessible by TriMet route numbers 57

Accessible by TriMet route numbers 57 Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton

Accessible by TriMet route numbers 52, 76, and 78

Clackamas County

Zoar Lutheran Church, 190 SW Third Ave., Canby

Allows dogs on leash and other small pets

To remain open until 7 a.m. Tuesday

Allows dogs on leash and other small pets To remain open until 7 a.m. Tuesday Father’s Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th St., Oregon City

To remain open until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Those looking to keep warm during the day are urged to visit a public library.

Clark County

A severe weather alert was issued through Thursday, Feb. 2.

Living Hope Church, 2711 NE Andresen Rd, Vancouver

No pets are allowed.

Open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

No pets are allowed. Open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Refuel Washougal at Washougal Community Center, 1681 C Street, Washougal

Open from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

During daytime hours, officials suggest county residents visit local libraries to stay warm.

Clark County residents looking to stay warm can call the Homeless Housing Hotline at 360.695.9677.