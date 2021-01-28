1 arrested as group gathers outside Portland ICE building

Karl Anders Nilsson was arrested as a crowd gathered outside the Portland ICE building on Jan. 28, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crowd control munitions were deployed and one man was arrested as a group gathered outside the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Wednesday night.

The large group began gathering outside the ICE building shortly before 10 p.m. Portland police say the crowd blocked traffic and set a dumpster on fire, which they eventually pushed in front of the building. Federal officers then emerged to push the crowd back in order to allow Portland Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the flames.

By 11 p.m., Portland police joined the federal officers’ efforts but retreated once the fire was put out.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crowd began firing off rock-like projectiles at federal officers around 11:30 p.m. Portland police stepped in once again to help disperse the crowd, using a crowd control munition to do so.

PPB did not clarify what munition was used — but they did say Portland police did not use any tear gas.

After the dispersal, about 50-60 people returned to the building, continuing to throw projectiles at the building and blocking traffic on South Bancroft Street. Ultimately, the remaining crowd left the area around midnight.

By the end of the night, one man was taken into custody. Twenty-year-old Karl Anders Nilsson was arrested on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Federal Protective Services for comment on the ongoing protests seen outside the ICE building. No statement has been given at this time, but KOIN 6 will continue to update this story when new information is available.