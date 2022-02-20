1 dead after officer-involved shooting in SW Hills neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died Saturday evening after an incident that started with a disturbance call ended with a police officer-involved shooting in Portland’s Southwest Hills neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 6:42 p.m. near the corner of SW 9th Avenue and SW Broadway Drive. While they were on the way, shots were fired and PPB told nearby residents to shelter in place, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter, and while investigating, PPB said an officer-involved shooting took place, leaving one unnamed person dead.

Details on the shooting were limited early Sunday morning.

PPB did not immediately release further information on what happened leading up to the shooting or if any arrests were made. The person who was shot has not been identified, and it was unclear how many officers were involved in the shooting and to what extent.

PPB said no officers were hurt.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted for the area as police said there is no longer any known danger to the public. SW Broadway Drive is closed for several blocks as homicide detectives investigate.

The officer-involved shooting happened a little more than one hour before a separate shooting that left 5 people wounded and one dead in Portland’s Normandale Park.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article as information becomes available.