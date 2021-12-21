1 dead after shooting in Goose Hollow neighborhood

by: Hailey Dunn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead in the Goose Hollow neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. Monday after Portland police said they received a report of a shooting.

Southwest Morrison Street is closed from West Burnside Street to Southwest 18th Avenue, while Portland Police Homicide detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889.

