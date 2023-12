PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after a shooting in Gresham Thursday night, authorities said.

According to Gresham police, officers responded to a disturbance report near Southeast Orient Drive and Southeast Anderson Road where they found a person who had been shot.

Officers said they attempted to aid the person but they were declared dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information asked to contact Gresham police.