PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was hospitalized and another person was rescued after a fire in Southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 6400 block of Southeast 128th Avenue Friday evening, according to officials.

Crews pulled one person from the building, who was taken to a hospital in serious condition with upper body burns. PF&R said they found another person in the building; however, they reportedly refused transport.

According to PF&R, the fire mostly involved the attached garage and did not spread into the main part of the building. On the scene, crews noted a heavy fuel smell.

An investigator is on the scene working to determine the cause.