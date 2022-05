PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are investigating a shooting near King School Park that sent one woman to a hospital Wednesday evening.

Police have narrowed their focus to one home on Northeast Grand Avenue, and have closed the road at Wygant Street.

According to PPB, a woman was shot and taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said a suspect has been detained pending investigation.

It is not known what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story