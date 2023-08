PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Gresham Sunday evening, according to Gresham police.

Thirty-one police units responded to the incident near the corner of Southeast Yamhill and 190th in Gresham.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham police are on the scene. Community members are asked to avoid the area as authorities investigate.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.