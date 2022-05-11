PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews battled a large blaze at a Southeast Portland care home that left a number of residents displaced early Wednesday morning, officials said.

At 1:56 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire near SE Pardee Street and SE 122nd Avenue. Portland police were also called to the scene to help manage traffic.

While crews worked to put out the raging flames, TriMet buses arrived at the scene to keep residents out of the cold.

According to fire officials, all the residents made it out, and one person was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.

Residents were displaced after their care home in SE Portland went up in flames on May 11, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a care home on SE Pardee Street on May 11, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB East Precinct).

Crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a care home on SE Pardee Street on May 11, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

KOIN 6 News reporter Emma Jerome contributed to this report.