1 dies in a fatal North Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died Friday morning after an apartment fire in North Portland, according to fire officials.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded around 2:40 a.m. to the apartment on North Argyle Way near Kenton Park.

Lt. Laurent Picard said the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but “despite our and the ambulance paramedics’ resuscitation efforts the victim did unfortunately die.”

Crews were able to put the fire out. Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.

