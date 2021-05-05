1 injured, house destroyed in early morning fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is injured and a house is destroyed after an early morning fire on Wednesday.

At about 3 a.m., a house fire just east of Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated Multnomah County was reported. Because the location was remote and heavily wooded, extra resources were immediately called in.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Portland Fire and Rescue and Hillsboro Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. Once they arrived, firefighters found the home was fully engulfed by flames. Thankfully, firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading too much and kept the flames contained to the house and nearby vegetation.

Crews were also to also able to keep clear from a downed power line in the area.

One resident was hurt in the fire as they were exiting the home. They suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by medical personnel before being taken to the hospital.

According to TVFR, the house is a total loss due to the extensive damage. The cause of the fire is not yet known.