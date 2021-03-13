1 year later: Portlanders hold vigil for Breonna Taylor

More than 100 people gather outside Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland to honor Breonna Taylor, one year after her death. (Jennifer Dowling/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland Saturday evening, more than 100 Portlanders gathered with candles and signs to honor and remember the legacy of Breonna Taylor, who died one year ago today.

Taylor was a Black woman and emergency medical technician who was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid that occurred after midnight last March in Louisville, Kentucky. Her death sparked outrage and helped fuel racial justice protests nationwide, with many demonstrators calling on state and national officials to ban no-knock warrants. Chants of Taylor’s name were frequently heard at protests for racial justice for 100 consecutive days in Portland last summer.

Crowds also gathered earlier today in downtown Portland in a march with music drums and chanting. They then marched to the Multnomah County Justice Center to listen to speeches from local activists.