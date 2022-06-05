PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest’s largest BIPOC market returned to Portland this weekend and with it, a chance for more than 100 vendors to come together with their businesses, performances and more.

The ninth year of the My People’s Market returned after two years of COVID shutdowns, bringing a chance to show the diversity of businesses and entrepreneurs in Portland.

“What I love about My People’s Market is this isn’t just access, this is an opportunity because access without support is not a meaningful opportunity,” said one vendor, Shiny Flanary with Scrapberry Farm. “It feels great to be among up and coming Black and Brown entrepreneurs doing what we do. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Vendors had the chance to showcase their works, with everything from food and drinks to apparel, books, beauty and even performances. Some who spoke with KOIN 6 News said it’s an opportunity to not only join fellow BIPOC entrepreneurs to share their passions and business, but also network with others.

Pastor Renee Ward was one of the vendors at what was billed as the largest BIPOC market in the Pacific Northwest at the Workshop Blocks in Southeast Portland, June 5, 2022 (KOIN)

“For BIPOC communities, it’s a chance for us to also tell our stories through the crafts and arts and designs and the things that we present and the people that we are,” said Pastor Renee Ward with Just Because Boutique, KOIN’s 2021 Remarkable Woman. “It’s a chance for all of us to connect.”

My People’s Market was held in the Workshop blocks between SE Taylor and Salmon and was sponsored by New Seasons and the Portland State School of Business. Organizers said it will remain in that central eastside location for the next two years.

“The community that we have here that we’ve created in this space, it’s an honor to be a part of it,” added vendor Greg Khng Soliven with Grate Company.

The three-day market also wrapped with a performance by Grammy-winning performer and Portland-native Esperanza Spalding. Organizers said it was great to have Spalding be a part of the event.