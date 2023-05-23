In an effort to prevent drownings this summer, Corbett Fire has posted more than 100 life jackets along the Sandy River. May 23, 2023. (Corbett Fire)

They can be found at posts along the river with bilingual instructions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In an effort to prevent drownings this summer, Corbett Fire has posted more than 100 life jackets along the Sandy River.

The life jackets can be found at posts along the river with bilingual instructions as first responders emphasize the importance of being safe on the water.

Luke Spencer, outdoor expert and owner of Clackamas River Outfitters, said natural waterways are not predictable and it’s important to wear a life jacket – especially as snowpack melts.

“The conditions in Oregon, especially in spring and early summer, change a lot,” he said. “The water can be high. When we have a big snowpack, it’s good to remember that there’s going to be more water than there would when there’s less snowpack.”

Whether you opt for a traditional lifejacket or one that just wraps around the waist, Spencer says, “the best life jacket is the one you have on.”

Multnomah County Deputy John Plock said currents are difficult to see on the river, and temperatures are cold enough to cause concern.

“When people first hit the water, it’s shocking, and your body can freeze up on you – especially if you fall into the water,” Plock said. “Just remember the water is really cold. That can make it hard even for an experienced swimmer.”