Officials have not disclosed what led to the crane tipping over.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue now says only one person was injured during a crane collapse in Southwest Portland.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a construction crane weighing approximately 100,000 pounds toppled over at 545 Southwest Campus Drive — the location of OHSU — around 11 a.m. The operator was pinned inside and crews were working to extricate them as of 11:21 a.m.

In a tweet just before 1pm, the agency says that the operator was trapped and, with the help of the construction company, crews were able to extricate the operator. That person was transported to a trauma center with what are being described as serious injuries.

Earlier tweets about the incident mentioned the operator and also mentioned a “victim.” It was unclear until the 12:54 p.m. tweet that the operator and the “victim” were the same person and only one person had been injured.

This is a developing story.