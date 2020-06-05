12 arrested, 3 cars towed on night 7 of Portland protests

The number of agitators was small compared to the thousands of peaceful protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite a predominantly peaceful night of protests in Portland on Thursday, 12 people were arrested after fires were set, items were thrown at officers and street racing was taking place downtown.

Hours after a memorial service for George Floyd was held in Minneapolis, protesters gathered again at Revolution Hall in Portland for the seventh night of activity through the streets of the city. The group of thousands marched from Southeast Portland, across the Morrison Bridge and stopped at Waterfront Park for the second night in a row. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard marched at the front of the group, arm-in-arm with fellow demonstrators.

The crowd listened peacefully to speeches for a few hours. Most of the group left around 10 p.m. and headed back across the Willamette River; however, a second group formed near the Multnomah County Justice Center where clashes have broken out previous nights between protesters and police.

Some demonstrators were still out by midnight when they sang “Happy Birthday” to Breonna Taylor, whose birthday would’ve been Friday.

Although most peaceful demonstrators had left the vicinity, there were agitators that remained downtown into the early hours of Friday morning. This is consistent with the pattern the Portland Police Bureau has seen throughout these protests.

The PPB tweeted criminal activity and street racing was occurring at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Salmon Street around 1:30 a.m. and advised those involved to move their cars and leave to avoid being arrested. In a press release, police said a group of protesters set multiple fires, including a dumpster fire which they tossed construction barriers into.

People were reportedly blocking the street with their cars, engaging in street racing, drinking and lighting fireworks. Police say some of these people were driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and speeding up to 55 miles per hour in the downtown blocks. Some cars had their lights off.

Police arrested some of the drivers and towed their cars.

By 1:45 a.m., the police tweeted “If you want to leave the downtown area now, please do so. We will not arrest you. All parks are closed. Leave now.” Just before 2 a.m., PPB announced a civil disturbance and unlawful gathering, commanding people to leave the downtown area immediately.

The PPB said that between about 1:30 to 3:30 a.m., 12 total arrests were made and three cars were towed.

“For another night, thousands of peaceful demonstrators were able to demonstrate, march, and express their first amendment rights in a safe manner. We thank them once again for managing a successful event,” said Chief Jami Resch. “Several hundred others remained downtown after the primary group left. This group engaged in criminal activities despite repeated warnings to stop. Officers did a fantastic job of safely and effectively stopping several involved vehicles and occupants and effecting arrests. We will continue to facilitate free speech and assembly and focus efforts on arresting those who engage in criminal activity that reduces our public safety.”