Portland police arrested a teen who they say disguised a handgun as a toy. (Courtesy PPB)

PPB says the boy attempted to flee when an officer told him he was being arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old was arrested for having a gun painted to be disguised as a toy, the Portland police said.

The Portland Police Bureau‘s Focused Intervention Team stopped the teenager who held a 9mm handgun painted to resemble a toy, officials said in a tweet.

PPB reported the 14-year-old tried to run away when an officer told him he was being arrested, but the teen didn’t get far.

Officials say the boy is being held in a juvenile detention center on gun and escape charges, and a warrant.