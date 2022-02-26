Suspects in stolen vehicle eluded officers but not air support, PPB says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy was detained following a shooting that shattered the back window of a car and hit nearby buildings Friday night in Southeast Portland, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers responded to the shooting near the corner of SE 119th Avenue and Oak Street. When they arrived, police said they found a victim whose car had been hit by a bullet but the victim wasn’t hurt.

According to PPB, officers from the bureau’s Focused Intervention Team — a team designed to prevent shootings — found an SUV that lined up with a description of the suspected vehicle. PPB said the SUV’s driver took off and lost the officers, but authorities followed them in an aircraft.

The SUV eventually stopped near the corner of SE 128th Avenue and Foster Road and two people got out, fleeing on foot, police said.

Officers searched for the two using a K9, finding and detaining one of the people suspected of being involved in the shooting — a 15-year-old boy. Police did not report any other arrests.

Authorities have not identified the boy and did not immediately confirm whether he was charged with anything. PPB told KOIN 6 News they did confirm the SUV was stolen.

Back at the scene of the shooting, officers said they found a bullet casing and evidence of six gunshots that hit nearby buildings.

Police said they are still investigating, and no injuries were reported.