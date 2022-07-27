PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed Sunday by Portland Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer following a struggle during his arrest.

Officers responded to a report of a man and woman physically fighting just after midnight on Sunday near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 19-year-old Johnathan Worth.

Police say Worth was armed and fired a shot when officers struggled to arrest him.

KOIN 6 News obtained video of the incident taken by Chris Ponte of Oregon Cop Watch, a group he said is designed to hold police accountable.

In this screen grab from video, Portland police officers struggle with a suspect with a gun (circled) moments before the suspect was shot by police, July 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon Cop Watch)

In this screen grab from video, Portland police officers struggle with a suspect and grab his gun (circled) moments before the suspect was shot by police, July 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon Cop Watch)

Just after the struggle begins, the suspect is on the ground with two officers on top trying to control him. The video shows both officers have their guns holstered.

The video then appears to show the suspect pulling out a gun and firing it into the air near the male officer.

About 15 seconds pass between that shot, which police said was fired by the suspect, and the 6 shots that follow. Still photos from Ponte’s video shows the male officer taking hold of the suspect’s gun before Officer Cavalli-Singer draws her gun and shoots him on the ground from close range.

Worth was declared dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined the cause of his death to have been from the gunshot wounds, PPB said in an update Wednesday.

PPB said it is conducting an internal review of the shooting before the case goes to the Police Review Board, a group of community members, law enforcement personnel and representatives of the Independent Police Review Division.