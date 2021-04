Firefighters at an automobile repair shop in Northeast Portland where a fire erupted Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire erupted at an automobile repair shop in Northeast Portland late Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Centerline Automotive at NE 80th and Sandy Boulevard, PFR tweeted. The fire was limited to a single pickup truck but heavy smoke made it difficult for crews to assess the situation right away, firefighters said, and the fire was quickly recalled.

Traffic was expected to reopen by about 6:15 p.m.