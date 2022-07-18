Fire crews battled down an apartment fire on Southeast Division Street in Portland on July 18, 2022. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

Officials say that there are no injuries reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday afternoon.

The blaze sparked at an apartment complex near the corner of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 26th Avenue around 2 p.m. Crews said the fire was reported on two floors of the building and they were evacuating residents as they worked to extinguish the flames.

Within half an hour, PFR tweeted the majority of the fire was out.

Officials say that there are no injuries reported. Currently, firefighters are searching for any remaining hot spots and securing a down power line.

This is a developing story.