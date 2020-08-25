2-alarm fire sparks at SE Portland meat company

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews battled down a blaze at a meat company in Southeast Portland on Tuesday morning.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the Empire Meat Company’s concrete building on Southeast Milwaukie Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Within an hour of firefighters arriving on the scene, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm. The flames were extinguished by 7:40 a.m. and Portland Fire and Rescue said crews began mopping up.
There is no word on any injuries. Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.
SE Milwaukie Avenue is closed to traffic at Southeast Center Street as crews clear the scene. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this when new information is available.
