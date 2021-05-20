2 hospitalized after SE Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in Southeast Portland overnight.
Just after 1 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue said crews were called out to the 16000 block of Southeast Division Street. Once there, firefighters battled down a two-alarm apartment fire. Further details about the blaze are scarce but photos show the exterior of the building severely damaged.
Two people were injured in the fire and were rushed to a hospital. The victims have not been identified and there is no word on their current condition.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.