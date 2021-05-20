2 hospitalized after SE Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in Southeast Portland overnight.

Just after 1 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue said crews were called out to the 16000 block of Southeast Division Street. Once there, firefighters battled down a two-alarm apartment fire. Further details about the blaze are scarce but photos show the exterior of the building severely damaged.



Courtesy: PF&R

Two people were injured in the fire and were rushed to a hospital. The victims have not been identified and there is no word on their current condition.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.