PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting near Northeast Hogan Place in Gresham on Saturday, according to Gresham Police Department.

Police said multiple callers reported hearing gunfire and seeing three vehicles leave the area heading north on NE Hogan Place.

On the scene, officers found a man lying in the road in front of Busters BBQ with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said the man was taken to a trauma hospital and is expected to survive.

Nearby, officers said they found 26 shell casings and a car struck with bullets near Division Sports Pub.

Authorities said shortly after, police responded to a location in Troutdale where a gunshot victim was dropped off. Police determined this call was related to the Gresham shooting they were investigating.

According to GPD, the victim was not cooperative in giving officers more information about the shooting and was taken to trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gresham police said detectives are working to get more information.