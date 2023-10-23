Three residents and three pets that were rescued have been displaced.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The residents of two different homes have been displaced after fire crews in Portland responded to nearly two simultaneous fires and a separate major gas leak on the city’s east side Monday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue officials say the first house fire was reported just before 9 a.m. in the city’s Woodstock neighborhood. As the fire was getting under control, reports of a ruptured gas line at a construction site on Rocky Butte came in. Meanwhile, a house fire was then reported in Northeast Portland’s Alameda neighborhood.

The Woodstock fire happened in a converted upstairs area of a home and was contained to a single room, officials said. However, two adults living in the home were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. In all, three residents and two dogs have been displaced as a result of this fire.

The gas line rupture on Rocky Butte was called in at 9:30 a.m., officials said, after construction crews building a new fence around a home on tall stilts hit a natural gas feeder line. The natural gas was venting outside and nearby homes were not collecting gas, but fixing the line was a challenge because of the steep terrain, officials said.

Meanwhile, at 9:32 a.m., crews responding to the natural gas line rupture learned that a few blocks east, there was a house fire in the Alameda Ridge area. Crews responded to the fire and saw at least an active attic fire and a truck company was sent to the roof to cut holes above the fire to allow it to escape as another crew went into the home to save two cats and a dog before firefighters were able to eventually get the fire under control and extinguished, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the Alameda neighborhood fire, but three residents and three pets that were rescued have been displaced.

Both the Woodstock and Alameda house fires remain under investigation.