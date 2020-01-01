2 injured in NE Portland shooting, suspect at large

Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured after an early morning shooting in northeast Portland on the very first day of the year.

Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue after reports of a shooting came in. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to a hospital. There is no word yet on either of the victims’ conditions.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been given. Northeast 148th Ave. and Northeast Fremont Street are currently closed in all directions.

