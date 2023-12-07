PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were arraigned on charges of misconduct by a Multnomah County grand jury Tuesday.

According to a release, from MCSO, Corrections Deputies James Brauckmiller and Michael Mersereau are each facing a single count of official misconduct in the first degree, stemming from two adult, in-custody deaths this year.

Through the course of the in-custody death investigations, MCSO detectives said they found that Brauckmiller and Mersereau “may not have performed their job duties as required.” Detectives then referred the case to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

“While an indictment is an accusation of a crime, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of misconduct seriously,” MCSO said in a statement Thursday. “And we will continue to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure a thorough investigation into these matters.”

According to MCSO, both deputies will remain on administrative leave.