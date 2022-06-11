PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people and one dog were rescued Saturday after being reportedly stranded along Johnson Creek, which began flooding Friday night as an atmospheric river drenched the metro area.

Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News someone passing by the area heard people yelling for help and they called 911.

PF&R crews and the Clackamas Fire Swift Water Rescue Team entered the flooded creek and pulled the people and their furry companion to safety, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately elaborate on how they ended up there.