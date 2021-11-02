2 suspects still at large after man killed in parking lot

Leonard Edwards (left) and Deshondra Rayford (right) are wanted in connection with a homicide. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects involved in the homicide of a 30-year-old man on August 20 are still at large, officials said.

18-year-old Leonard Edwards and 19-year-old Deshondra Rayford were both identified as suspects in the killing of Johnny Polanco, according to detectives.

Polanco was shot and killed in a convenience store parking lot near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Street, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Homicide Detectives investigated the scene. Polanco was taken to the hospital, but did not make it.

Warrants were issued for Edwards for the crime of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, while Rayford’s warrant was for the crime of Assault in the Third Degree.

A third suspect was identified as a woman, but her name will not be released as she’s a minor. Authorities said she has been interviewed and is no longer of interest,

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of both Edwards and Rayford is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.