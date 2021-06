PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Valley Catholic High School senior Lili Rosebrook wants to go to college to get a chemical engineering degree, then become a doctor or nurse.

But before she goes, she will enjoy her reign as the 2021 Rose Festival Queen.

She said the Rose Garden, where she was crowned, is one of her favorite places in Portland because she likes to admire her mother’s stone on the Queen’s Walk.

Now she will have her own.