27th annual Safeway Winter Wonderland lights up Portland

Multnomah County

The light show runs from Nov. 29-Jan. 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 27th annual Safeway Winter Wonderland is back at the Portland International Raceway for the holiday season.

The Winter Wonderland has become a holiday tradition since 1993 for friends and families to celebrate the spirit of the season. Find ticket information here.

