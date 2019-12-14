29th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert comes to Portland

The tubas are in town!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sounds of brass filled up downtown Portland as nearly 300 tubas played in unison for the 29th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert.

The free seasonal performance was open to the public at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The concert went from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and even included a best dressed competition for all of the tubas. For the second year in a row, the Portland Opera will lead the crowd for a sing-a-long as the tubas play.