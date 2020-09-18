3 accused of setting up illegal roadblock in Corbett

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men have been cited for allegedly setting up an illegal roadblock and civilian traffic stop in Corbett on Tuesday night.

Authorities said deputies responded to the report of an illegal roadblock and civilian traffic stop just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. Larch Mountain Road and E. Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving a report from a driver who said they were followed and then blocked by three vehicles.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua D. Smith of Corbett, 18-year-old Travis Lucky of Corbett, and 36-year-old Michael G. Meier of Sandy were issued criminal citations for disorderly conduct in the second degree, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate this type of illegal activity,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said. “If you see this activity or are stopped by a civilian, call 911, and a deputy will respond and investigate. We encourage people to call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious activity, and to not take action on their own.”

Smith, Lucky and Meier will be required to appear in court at a later date.

The citations were announced by authorities hours after Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury denounced reports of civilian traffic stops in Corbett blocking people trying to leave evacuation zones. “I will absolutely not tolerate vigilantism of any kind in Multnomah County, especially when it further traumatizes people escaping a disaster,” Kafoury said in a statement Thursday.

Roadblocks have also been reported in Clackamas County wildfire evacuation zones. On Wednesday, Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts warned against vigilantism and reiterated there was “no evidence” of any organization setting fires or causing crime. However, looting has been reported in Clackamas County evacuation zones.