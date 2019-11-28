3-day notice: Headwaters Apartments tenants forced to leave

The City of Portland said the roof of the building needs major repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many spend Thanksgiving around the dinner table, others are looking for new places to live after being forced to leave their Portland apartment complex.

On Sunday, city officials told 4th-floor residents at Headwaters Apartments on Southwest 30th Avenue they had to be out by Wednesday. Notices posted throughout the halls explain the roof on the 4-story apartment building is deteriorating and in need of urgent repairs.

The city owns the affordable-living complex. It said residents won’t be able to move back in for up to 11 months.

Notices posted by the City of Portland at Headwaters Apartments, Nov. 28, 2019. (KOIN)

A letter from Headwaters Apartments to residents regarding urgent roof repairs, Nov. 28, 2019. (KOIN)

An image shared by a Headwaters Apartments resident. (Courtesy to KOIN)

An image shared by a resident at Headwaters Apartments after contractors worked on the fourth floor. (Courtesy to KOIN)

In a letter sent to residents, Headwaters Apartments explained: “The roof’s condition combined with the potential for snow may create an unsafe situation.”

Residents have noticed things throughout the building’s fourth floor, like cracks in the foundation. They also shared photos with KOIN 6 News after they said contractors ripped through the ceiling during an evaluation.

Staff at Headwater Apartments have offered to pay the hotel fees for the nearly two dozen displaced residents until they can find new places to live. The city is also offering to pay for moving costs.

The city has not responded to our request for comment.