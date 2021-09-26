3 shot outside Lloyd District bar, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women and one man were shot outside a bar early Sunday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds outside a bar near the corner of NE Broadway and 14th Avenue.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The shooter or shooters left before police were called, according to the Portland Police Bureau. No arrests were made and police are still investigating.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them via email here and reference Case No. 21-268543.

This is a developing story.