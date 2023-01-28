PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.

Three teens were all traveling together near the MOD Pizza on NW Eastman Parkway when one of them handed the gun to another. That teen thought the gun was not loaded.

But it was. One bullet went through one leg of the 13-year-old and got lodged in the second leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The teen responsible for the discharge was clearly devastated by what had happened,” the Facebook post noted.

Officials said the teen with the gun did not have lawful possession of it, but it’s unclear if any charges were filed.