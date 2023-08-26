PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Sunday, TriMet buses will make more stops on some routes and stop serving other routes altogether.

TriMet officials said 30% of all bus lines will see some change with this new plan, part of their “Forward Together” project. The aim is to increase service and ridership in areas that need public transit the most.

On the expanded service, some routes will see buses every 30 minutes and riders can expect more buses early and late — along with weekend service.

But these improvements in Round One of their overall plan come with a trade off.

“What we’re doing with ‘Forward Together,’ is taking the service that was dedicated to those low ridership (the 60s lines in this case) and moving it to other lines that can reach more people, and help more people get to where they’re going using our service,” said TriMet Manager of Media Relations Tia York.

Forward Together, devised with community input, aims to move some service away from areas with higher incomes and lower ridership to instead increase service where people with lower incomes rely on mass transit to get to work and school.

With 1-in-3 bus lines impacted by these changes, TriMet recommends riders visit TriMet.org to stay up-to-date on commutes.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.