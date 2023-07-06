PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During the first six months of a boat disposal program in Metro’s district, 38 derelict boats have been approved for the boat removal program, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat disposal program is a partnership between the sheriff’s office’s river patrol unit, Oregon Metro and the Oregon State Marine Board. The program aims to help boat owners dispose of damaged or unseaworthy vessels within Metro’s district to prevent boats from being abandoned on streets or waterways,

Officials said “end-of-life boats” are often sold for a low price or sometimes end up abandoned in rivers or on public land – creating environmental hazards.

From Jan. 30, 2023, to July 5, 2023, Metro received 69 removal applications and 38 derelict boat applications were approved. So far, officials said 19 boats have been disposed of under the program.

Between Jan. 30, 2023, and July 5, 2023, 38 derelict boats were turned in through a Multnomah County boat disposal program, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. June 2023 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office).

On average, the boats are 17 feet long and average around 50 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

In the removal applications, the sheriff’s office said some boat owners cited financial hardship as their primary reason for removal.

“It can be really expensive, so we see this as an accessible option because sometimes it’s really hard to find a way to dispose of something like a boat,” Metro Community Services and Education Director Jon Mayer said.

As the program aims to ease the financial burden of proper boat disposal, Mayer noted the environmental hazards abandoned boats can pose, as some may contain asbestos or leak oil, gas or sewage water.

The removal program offers free disposal for boat owners, with program funding coming from House Bill 5202. According to Mayer, the boat disposal program was allocated about $350,000, which can help Metro properly dispose of 100 boats.

The program lasts until Oct. 31, 2023, or until the program’s funds run out.

“This has been a great endeavor between the Oregon State Marine Board, Oregon Metro as well as the sheriff’s office to help reduce the number of pollutants and ecological impact that we have on our waterways, said Sargeant Stephen Dangler, with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department. “Being able to get rid of some of these vessels that have been dumped unlawfully, more so, just to be able to keep our waterways safe and clean for all people to enjoy.”

“What we find is people run into the fact that it’s going to be $500 or $2,000 to dispose of a vessel when they can just tie it to a tree, pull it off the trailer on the side of the road, or dump it in the river and let it go for no charge at all. And unfortunately, that just creates havoc for all of us and for the beauty of our city and beauty of our waterways,” the sergeant said. “If we didn’t do something with them, they were going to create a hazard, or sink and end up being on the bottom of the waterway.”