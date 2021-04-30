4 climbers rescued near Columbia River Gorge

Four climbers were rescued near Wahclella Falls Trail just after midnight, Friday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. (PMR)

The climbers were stuck on the side of the cliff near the Columbia River Gorge, MCSO reported. (PMR)

The climbers were stuck on the side of the cliff near the Columbia River Gorge, MCSO reported. They told officials that they were canyoneering and entered from the Waclella Falls Trailhead. The out-of-town climbers took the Gorge 400 Trail and traveled through the rocky bluffs to Munra creek, a steep canyon featuring a series of cascading waterfalls.

Although the climbers were equipped with ropes, equipment, and were appropriately dressed, they ran into complications when a rope got stuck during their descent, MCSO officials said. Once climber was separated from the party and stranded between two waterfalls.

The climbers tried to “troubleshoot” the situation, but were unsuccessful, according to MCSO. Several hours later, they called for help.

First-responders located the stranded climbers with the assistance of MCSO Sear and Rescue and Portland Mountain Rescue. A ground team eventually found the separated climber.

By the time first-responders reached climbers, they had spent nearly 10 hours there, running low on food.

The four climbers returned to their cars at 6:15 a.m., around 12 hours after leaving the trailhead. They were evaluated on scene and released, according to MCSO.

MCSO and PMR officials reccomend the following when trekking outdoors: