4 years later: Vigil for MAX attack victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four years ago, two passengers on a MAX train were killed and another critically wounded when Jeremy Christian took out a knife and stabbed them during an altercation near the Hollywood Transit Center.

A jury unanimously convicted Christian on all 12 counts in February 2020. Then in June Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced the 38-year-old to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Taleisin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best.

On this day, a vigil and solidarity march are planned for the Hollywood Transit Center to begin at 4 p.m. The vigil and march are organized by Revolution Rising.

The events of May 26, 2017

Christian stabbed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best to death and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on a MAX Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017. Prosecutors said Namkai-Meche and Fletcher had intervened after hearing Christian’s racist and offensive rantings, which appeared to be directed at two Black teenagers on the train.

MAX Attack victims Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and survivor Micah Fletcher (KOIN)

Christian’s sentence also includes 20 years for the attempted murder of Micah Fletcher during the MAX attack.

Jeremy Christian pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing. A jury unanimously found him guilty on all 12 charges.