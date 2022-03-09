PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Over the last several years, Portland has continued to see serious crashes caused by alcohol impairment, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said.

Portland Police Bureau data shows that in 2020 and 2021, at least 43 people died from crashes in which investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

In the latest five-year period where complete data is available, from 2015 to 2019, more than one in three Portland traffic deaths involved alcohol impairment, PBOT said. Additionally, 198 people suffered serious injuries, such as brain damage or paralysis, due to alcohol-involved crashes during the same period.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it’s not just Portland that’s been experiencing high levels of alcohol-involved crashes. There’s been an increased prevalence of alcohol or other drug use in seriously or fatally injured road users during the pandemic.

U.S. officials say there was a drastic change in driving behavior in the first nine months of 2020. Of the drivers who remained on the roads, some engaged in riskier behavior such as speeding, not wearing seat belts and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Already in 2022, a person has been charged with DUII and manslaughter as a result of a deadly crash in Portland. Police said Amr Elzagh was driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 on Jan. 4 when he crashed into another driver, killing 34-year-old Salvador Manuel Rodriguez-Lopez, a disabled army veteran.

Another crash occurred on Jan. 22 when an alleged DUII driver collided with five people who were in another vehicle on Southeast Bybee Boulevard at Southeast 23rd Avenue. All five people were injured, two of them seriously.

In December, a 20-year-old was arrested after Portland police say she was driving under the influence when she hit and killed a man who was sleeping in a tent along Interstate 205 near Powell Boulevard.

PBOT reminds the public that people caught driving with blood alcohol content below the legal limit of 0.08 can still face DUII charges if they fail field sobriety tests. Impaired drivers could have their licenses suspended, lose their jobs, pay more for insurance and might need to pay court fees or serve jail time.

Even one drink can make it more difficult to track moving targets and perform two tasks at the same time. Officials say it’s best to avoid driving after drinking alcohol. According to the NHTSA, drivers with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 are more than three times more likely to crash than drivers who have not had any alcohol.

PBOT is asking people to avoid driving after drinking any amount of alcohol and instead suggests using public transit, taxis, ride-hailing services, and designated drivers. The bureau also asks people to intervene to prevent others from driving after they’ve been drinking.

PBOT reminds Portlanders that overnight parking is allowed at most public SmartPark garages and on many Portland streets.

“A parking ticket is also much cheaper than a crash,” PBOT wrote in a release.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to help their children make safe choices and teach them not to drink and drive or to ride with anyone who has been drinking.