5 concepts for I-5 Rose Quarter expansion discussed

The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to add lanes to Interstate-5 as it weaves past the Moda Center, Oregon Convention Center, and other parts of the Rose Quarter’s historically Black Albina District in Portland. (PMG Photo: Alvaro Fontan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five concepts, each that would add lanes in the I-5 Rose Quarter, were discussed Tuesday night in a virtual meeting of the Historic Albina Advisory Board.

The concepts were graded on factors like providing community wealth, community health and neighborhood cohesion.

“It’s really, can we have it at its maximum potential and have great design, have connectivity, have neighborhoods, all those things can work in this mix,” said board member Andrew Clarke. “There’s a lot of property there, a lot of opportunity there.”

The expansion project has faced mounting criticism from people who worry the expansion intrudes on a neighborhood school. They also say they doubt ODOT’s claims the expansion would decrease traffic and congestion and improve air quality.