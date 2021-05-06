5 displaced after fire damages N Portland fourplex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people are displaced after a fire broke out at a fourplex in North Portland.

Late Tuesday night, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the apartment complex at the 4700 block of North Willis Boulevard. Once there, firefighters found multiple units with heavy fire. Crews went to work and extinguished the flames before 1 a.m. Wednedsay.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, the Red Cross is assisting five people who are now displaced from their homes due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but investigators were on the scene.