PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalist nominees for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards, and seven Portland restaurants made the cut.

Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom serves up Thai dishes at multiple restaurants in the Portland area including, Langbaan, Hat Yai and Eem. He was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Meanwhile, some newcomers to Portland’s restaurant scene are being recognized. Thuy Pham from Mama Đút was nominated for Emerging Chef, while República was nominated for Best New Restaurant.

Coquine nabbed a spot in the Outstanding Hospitality category. The restaurant was previously nominated for Best New Restaurant in 2016.

In the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category three Portland restaurants were nominated. Nominees in this category are being judged against chefs from Alaska, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon.

Local semifinalists for this award include Carlo Lamagna from Magna Kusina, Vince Nguyen from Berlu and Thomas Pisha-Duffly from Oma’s Hideaway.

The winners will be announced on March 13.